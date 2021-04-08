Liberia: Sen. Botoe Kanneh Cites Challenges

Gbarpolu County Senator BotoeKanneh has described her election to the Liberian Senate as challenging, citing limited finance, negative criticisms, intimidations and the legal battle at both the National Elections Commission (NEC) and Supreme Court of Liberia as challenges she endured.

Speaking with our Bong County correspondent Wedensday, 7 April via mobile phone after the lone female candidate's struggle in the Gbarpolu County senatorial race that was dominated by males, Senator Kanneh says she was optimistic of defeating her rivals.

"I was never one day afraid [of] the so - called big names, I always had the conviction that the election was a sure win and yes we did it with the support of our people," Senator Kanneh says.

Madam Kanneh however declares her success as a victory for all Liberian women, with a call for them to take the lead beginning 2023.

She acknowledges females' participation in a male dominated political race as thought-provoking, and calls on women to muster the courage and always throw a dice.

Madam Kanneh vows to deliver the needed goods for th people of Gbarpolu County and pave the way for more female participation.

"We need to work for our people, they have suffered a lot to bring us to where we are today so it is a must for us to work in their interest," she says.

"We have taken oath to work in the interest of our country, Liberia first, and Liberia last. That's our mindset right now and we must work to ensure the implementation because it is in the best interest of the country and the citizens," she concludes.