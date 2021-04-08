Liberia: Sen. Botoe Kanneh Cites Challenges

7 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Gbarpolu County Senator BotoeKanneh has described her election to the Liberian Senate as challenging, citing limited finance, negative criticisms, intimidations and the legal battle at both the National Elections Commission (NEC) and Supreme Court of Liberia as challenges she endured.

Speaking with our Bong County correspondent Wedensday, 7 April via mobile phone after the lone female candidate's struggle in the Gbarpolu County senatorial race that was dominated by males, Senator Kanneh says she was optimistic of defeating her rivals.

"I was never one day afraid [of] the so - called big names, I always had the conviction that the election was a sure win and yes we did it with the support of our people," Senator Kanneh says.

Madam Kanneh however declares her success as a victory for all Liberian women, with a call for them to take the lead beginning 2023.

She acknowledges females' participation in a male dominated political race as thought-provoking, and calls on women to muster the courage and always throw a dice.

Madam Kanneh vows to deliver the needed goods for th people of Gbarpolu County and pave the way for more female participation.

"We need to work for our people, they have suffered a lot to bring us to where we are today so it is a must for us to work in their interest," she says.

"We have taken oath to work in the interest of our country, Liberia first, and Liberia last. That's our mindset right now and we must work to ensure the implementation because it is in the best interest of the country and the citizens," she concludes.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.