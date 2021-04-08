Liberia: Conway Foundation Donates to Hospitals, Radio Station in River Gee

A local charity, H. Conway Foundation has donated huge consignment of medical supplies, including medical gloves, sponges to the Fish Town Hospital and other health facilities as well as microphones and stands to a community radio station, Voice of Webo Radio in Fish Town, River Gee County - southeast Liberia.

The Foundation aims to improving citizens' livelihood, particularly underprivileged children by providing them opportunity to acquire education in Montserrado County, River Gee and other parts of Liberia.

Currently headquartered in the United States of America with offices in Montserrado County, Liberia, the charity is owned by a son of River Gee County Dr. Harry Conway, who also resides in America.

Making the separate donation on behalf of Dr. Harry Conway, Mr. Robert SK Weah said the gesture is in response to SOS calls from officials of the Fish Town Referral Hospital and other health facilities in the county for assistance.

He noted the need for surgical gloves took over the social media, saying, "It is in this vein a son of Rivergee County Dr. Harry Conway, Jr., has responded through his H. Conway Foundation and has provided 5,000 pieces of surgical gloves."

The Administrator of the Fish Town Referral Hospital, Dr. Desmond S. Chamel, thanked the Foundation for the donation and encouraged others to emulate same.

He put cost of the gloves donated as US$1,000 and the microphones and sponges to the radio station at US$250.00 Dr. Chamel described the donation as timely, noting that in past times nurses had complained of lack of gloves, impeding their functions.

Also speaking on behalf of the Voice of Webo, Station Manager P. Mark Kollie, thanked the H. Conway Foundation for the donation and revealed they have been seriously challenged lack of microphones for effective broadcasting, describing the intervention as very timely.

Dr. Conway through his Foundation is passionate about complimenting local and global efforts in making Liberia a better society. The Foundation vows to intervene in Education, Health and Agriculture.

It recently presented 50, 000 Liberian Dollars to River Gee County students in their quest to conduct the 6th general assembly to usher in a new corps of officers that will steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.