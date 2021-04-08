Nigeria: CPN to Harness Digital Technologies for Economic Recovery

The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), will today in Abuja, discuss technology solutions that will help drive social and economic recovery.

CPN, in its 15th IT Professional Assembly, which opens today, will be discussing how Nigeria could leverage emerging technologies for social and economic recovery. Themed: "Harnessing Digital Technologies for Social and Economic Recovery", the conference will hold today at NICON Luxury Abuja, will be preceded by the induction of about 300 new members into the IT profession.

Speaking during an online media event to announce the conference, the President of CPN, Prof. Charles Uwadia, said digital technologies had proved beyond measure, its applicability in achieving efficiency in all sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic, playing an indispensable role in sustaining social and economic activities. He however said challenges and risks also emerged in the course of embracing various digital innovations, which according to him, would be tackled at today's conference.

"Drawing on the global, regional, and national experiences, the 2021 IT Professionals' Assembly will highlight the opportunities and challenges of building more innovations that can drive the economy of our nation. We envisage that in the years to come, Nigeria shall be a nation that has fully harnessed the potential of technological innovation to grow our economy and uplift our people."

The keynote address will be delivered by the Managing Partner, Compliance Professionals Plc and former Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. (Mrs.) Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, CPN was established through Act No 49 of 1993. The Act was passed into law on 10th of June and gazetted on the 9th of August that year. It is a corporate entity that is charged with the regulation, control and supervision of the computing profession and practice in Nigeria in line with Section 1 (2) of the Act.