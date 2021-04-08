Southern Africa: SADC Meeting On Mozambique Crisis Resumes

8 April 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Armando Domingos

Maputo — LEADERS from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region have converged in Mozambique to deliberate on measures to address terrorism in the country.

There is concern by the insurgents could spread to the entire region and beyond.

The leaders' meeting on Thursday is under the aegis of an Extraordinary Double Troika Summit.

"The attacks in Mozambique are an affront to peace and security, not only in Mozambique, but also in the region and the international community as a whole," said Mokgweetsi Masisi, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Masisi is also the president of Botswana.

The SADC Summit is the overall policy-making institution of the bloc.

The SADC Double Troika comprises of Mozambique (current Chair of SADC), Malawi (incoming Chair) and Tanzania (Outgoing Chair).

The Organ Troika comprises Botswana (current Chair), South Africa (incoming Chair) and Zimbabwe (outgoing Chair).

Mozambique is under siege from Islamists north of the country.

The attacks in the Cabo Delgado since 2017 have left an estimated 3 000 people dead with more 700, 000 others displaced.

