Liberia: LRA Warns

7 April 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Liberia Revenue Authority-LRA has issued a strong warning through circular to all appointed and elected officials to comply with the law or risk serious actions.

In the memo issued on march 30, 2021, said: "In furtherance of the LRA's objective to assess, enforce and collect legitimate revenue for Liberia's government and people, we want to remind all appointed and elected officials and public sector employees of their obligation to pay Real Property taxes."

This circular stands from the back drop of the refusal of appointed and elected officials as well as ordinary property owners to abide by the revenue law of Liberia.

Most of the funds being disbursed by the government to pay civil servant salaries as well as settle financial liabilities by government are raised by the LRA taxes they collect. But it has been observed that many people are not abiding by the law, hence the circular.

The circular further stated that: "despite repeated requests for compliance with Real Property tax obligations, many officials and public sector employees have reneged on this responsibility. Tax payment is a civic duty for all Liberians, most especially for officials and government employees that are beneficiaries of state resources."

Based on this, the head of the LRA , Thomas Nah Doe in the circular wrote this :

'We, therefore, request the payment of all Real Property taxes on or before July 1, 2021. The LRA will take the following remedial action if officials and public sector employees fail to meet the July 1 deadline: 1. The LRA will restrict duty-free privileges and require a tax clearance certificate to restore benefits. 2. The names of delinquent public officials will be published in both print and electronic media.

The warning continued: 'That the LRA has engaged the Liberia Anti-corruption Commission (LACC) so that tax receipts and tax clearance certificates related to taxable assets accompany the declaration of assets to the LACC. 4. If delinquency persists, the LRA will not relent in pursuing discussions that will lead to other sanctions. Taxes are required to promote the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, pay salaries, provide essential services, national security, among others. Whenever we pay our taxes, we support the success of the government we serve."

