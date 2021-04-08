Namibia: Angolan Govt Secretly Feed Migrants

Representatives of the Angolan government quietly purchased food for its stranded migrants at Etunda towards the end of last month, New Era has learnt.

New Era is reliably informed the Angolan government provided consignment of 50 bags of 10kg maize meal, two boxes of tin fish and cooking oil. According to the sources, the team reportedly travelled to Etunda in the Omusati region and bought the goods at a local shop in the area. Omusati governor Erginus Endjala said his office was not informed about the visit.

"I was not aware of their visit to the region. I found out later when I enquired from their office in Oshakati," said Endjala.

Endjala believes that talks to find a lasting solution to help the migrants are still underway. The governor also said the flow of desperate migrants flocking to the region now stands at 798.

He said some people have now moved inland in search for jobs. Apart from those at Etunda, Endjala said there is now also another group gathered at Onesi. According to Endjala, the migrants are classified in two groups, with some having primarily moved in search for food and others desperately looking for work. "Those who come for jobs have been coming over the years - but at this current moment, we look at them as one because they all bemoan hunger where they come from," said Endjala.

Omusati resident Peneyambeko Joseph, who has taken it upon herself to register and take care of the arriving migrants at Etunda, told New Era in a telephonic interview that two women were blessed with babies since their arrival in March.

"One is a baby girl, who was delivered on Tuesday night," said Joseph.

Joseph said although the situation is still dire, many of the migrants are doing well, as their nutritional wellbeing has since improved.

"There are those who are still struggling but many are now looking well - thanks to the good Samaritans who have been donating food," said Joseph.