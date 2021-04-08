Malawi: Activists Threaten Demos, Court Action Over for Teachers Union of Malawi Impasse

Civil Society Education Coalition (Csec) and Youth and Society (YAS)have issued threats of nationwide protests should government and Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) fail to resolve the Covid-19 risk allowance impasse to end the teachers strike.

This is the latest pressure on Malawi government and TUM to resolve their differences during their meeting.

In a statement released this evening, Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) executive director Benedicto Kondowe threatens to hold regional meetings for nationwide demonstrations if the two parties fail to agree.

Kondowe said Csec will mobilise parents to take action.

"As Csec, we call on parents, students and Malawians of goodwill to get involved. We will come up with a statement that will guide in terms of the next course of action. Our membership, including the board, has been discussing the possibility of a legal action," he said.

YAS programmes manager Amos Simwela warned that if the impasse is not resolved by Friday, it will engage its legal team to map the best way forward and hold nationwide protests next Tuesday.

"Government and TUM's disagreements should never degenerate to the level of affecting the right to education of learners in public schools," said Simwela.

Meanwhile, Freedom of Worship Association Movement says it is deplorable that an alliance of nine political parties is failing to address the teachers' welfare.

President of the movement, Prophet David Mbewe has decried the current teachers' stay away; saying it is depriving millions of learners right to education.