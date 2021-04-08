Malawi: Activists Threaten Demos, Court Action Over for Teachers Union of Malawi Impasse

8 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Civil Society Education Coalition (Csec) and Youth and Society (YAS)have issued threats of nationwide protests should government and Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) fail to resolve the Covid-19 risk allowance impasse to end the teachers strike.

This is the latest pressure on Malawi government and TUM to resolve their differences during their meeting.

In a statement released this evening, Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) executive director Benedicto Kondowe threatens to hold regional meetings for nationwide demonstrations if the two parties fail to agree.

Kondowe said Csec will mobilise parents to take action.

"As Csec, we call on parents, students and Malawians of goodwill to get involved. We will come up with a statement that will guide in terms of the next course of action. Our membership, including the board, has been discussing the possibility of a legal action," he said.

YAS programmes manager Amos Simwela warned that if the impasse is not resolved by Friday, it will engage its legal team to map the best way forward and hold nationwide protests next Tuesday.

"Government and TUM's disagreements should never degenerate to the level of affecting the right to education of learners in public schools," said Simwela.

Meanwhile, Freedom of Worship Association Movement says it is deplorable that an alliance of nine political parties is failing to address the teachers' welfare.

President of the movement, Prophet David Mbewe has decried the current teachers' stay away; saying it is depriving millions of learners right to education.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.