Namibia: Frustrated Geingob Takes On Covax... Says 'Covid Apartheid' a Threat to Equitable Vaccine Access

8 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

President Hage Geingob this week expressed displeasure at the United Nations-backed Covax scheme, which has been unable to deliver Covid-19 vaccine supplies despite Namibia making an upfront payment of N$29 million towards the procurement of doses last year.

Speaking during a virtual media conference with World Health Organisation (WHO) director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Geingob likened the situation to 'Covid apartheid', saying the country was excluded by Covax despite a promise to have over 100 000 vaccine doses delivered by end of January this year.

Namibia is now only expecting to take delivery of the vaccine supplies within two weeks.

"We must speak not only of availability of opportunities and health services but of equitable access to essential tools such as the Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatment for both the small and big countries, to move closer to universal health coverage. I wish to express my disappointment in the manner in which Covid-19 vaccines are being distributed, and this points to a form of vaccine apartheid," Geingob bemoaned.

Geingob feels a fairer and healthier world also means that the global approach, must necessarily address the root causes of both unfairness and poor health in all their manifestations.

Namibia is currently using donated vaccine doses to rollout a vaccination campaign in Khomas and Erongo regions, which is mainly targeting frontline workers.

The governments of China and India recently donated 100 000 and 30 000 vaccine doses respectively. "I always say that inclusivity spells harmony and exclusivity spells conflict.

There is no other alternative but to collaborate in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and by so doing to build together a fairer and healthier world," Geingob noted.

On his part, Ghebreyesus agreed Covid-19 has unfairly impacted some people more harshly than others, exacerbating existing inequities in health and welfare within and between countries.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has thrived amid the inequalities in our societies and the gaps in our health systems," he said.

"It is vital for all governments to invest in strengthening their health services and to remove the barriers that prevent so many people from using them, so more people have the chance to live healthy lives."

The WHO has indicated that within countries, illness and Covid-19 death-related have been higher among groups who face discrimination, poverty, social exclusion, and adverse daily living as well as the working environment.

The pandemic is estimated to have driven between 119 and 124 million more people into extreme poverty last year. As world leaders, Geingob said they summon the necessary political will to collectively address the devastation brought by Covid-19 on the global economy.

For Namibia, he said, the national response and preparedness meant that the government was able to strengthen the health system in various aspects.

These include expanding physical infrastructure, bringing onboard more health professionals, procuring medical equipment, consumables and supplies, as well as improving monitoring and evaluation systems.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.