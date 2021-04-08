Malawi: IMF Approves Debt Relief for Malawi As Govt Sets to Roll Out Debt Fund

8 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved debt relief for Malawi to help address the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malawi is one of the 28 countries in the world to benefit from the third tranche of grants for debt relief under the catastrophic Containment and Relief Trust.

According to IMF, this new approval made on April 1 follows two previous tranches approved on 13 April 2020 and 2 October 2020 respectively.

Economists have hailed the move by IMF, saying the pandemic has exacerbated preexisting economic challenges.

This development comes when Malawi government plans to establish a Debt retirement Fund effective July 1 - to raise funds from the economy to service debts.

This will mean more taxes for the people to channel money to the fund.

Malawi's public debt stands at a whooping K4.8 trillion, which is nominal term is double the size of the revised K2.3 trillion 2020/21 National Budget.

Out of K4.8 trillion, eternal or foreign debt stands at K2.04 trillion or 23 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) with the balance of K2.76 trillion or 31 percent of GDP being domestic debt.

IMF said on Monday that the tranche of debt service relief grants would continue to help free up limited financial resources for vital emergency health, social and economic support to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The approval allows for the disbursement of debt relief grants for the payment of all eligible debt services owed to the fund by its poorest and most vulnerable members from April 13 2021 to October 15 2021, estimated at $238 million dollars.

Other beneficiaries are Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, DR Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Togo.

They are joined by Afghanistan, Haiti, Nepal, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan and Yemen.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.