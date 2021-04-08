Namibia: Cop Nabbed for Bribery Gets Bail

8 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested a police officer in Otjiwarongo after she tried to solicit a bribe of N$3 000 in exchange for closing a case she has been investigating. Aina Nekoka Mbaeva (33), who is a detective sergeant 2, was arrested last week and appeared in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. She was granted bail of N$4 000. The matter was postponed to 20 May for further investigation.

"It is alleged that the suspect solicited a bribe of N$3000 from a member of the public in exchange of manipulating and subsequent closure of a court case. The case was for the public member's friend, who was accused and charged with theft," said ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamata. It is further alleged that the police officer, who is a learner detective attached to the Crime Investigation Unit, demanded N$1 500 as an upfront payment before fixing the deal, while a remaining N$1 500 will be settled after the judgement, set to be delivered on 31 March, was done.

"She allegedly informed the public member that the money would be handed over to a prosecutor who is dealing with the criminal matter. Therefore, after a tip-off to the ACC on 29 March, a sting operation was organised, which led to Mbaeva's arrest," added Nghituwamata.

She further urged the public to report matters of corruption.

