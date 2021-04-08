Mauritius: Students Should Participate in Exams in the Best Conditions Possible, States Vpm Dookun-Luchoomun

press release

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, appeals to all parents whose wards are currently taking part in national exams to ensure that they are serene without being subject to any unnecessary additional stress for their exams, which are taking place in an exceptional context due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Education has put into place all the established sanitary protocols to ensure that students take part in their exams in the best possible conditions.

Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun was speaking this evening at the seat of her ministry in Phoenix, on the various sanitary measures put in place to ensure the proper running of exams which have started on 22 March. She also seized this opportunity to appeal to parents and all those concerned with the current examinations not to give into fake news.

VPM Dookun-Luchoomun reassured all parents that with the collaboration of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, all required sanitary precautions are being observed, such a cleaning and sanitising of classes before and after exams. She pointed out that during exams time social distancing and proper wearing of masks are being respected and for the parents as well students of Philippe Rivalland RCA, the VPM gave the assurance that, after an invigilator was found positive to COVID-19, the classroom is not being used for exams.

She further called on parents not to gather into groups in front of school premises and centres where exams are ongoing while it is important for all to proceed in a disciplined manner for the well-being of the students and the personnel involved.

Furthermore, the Minister of Education appealed to parents not to give into fake news as it has been positively noted by the Mauritius Examinations Syndicate that most students are taking part in their exams.