Angola: Bento Bento Reinstated As MPLA First Secretary in Luanda

7 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Bento Joaquim Sebastião Francisco Bento was named single candidate for the position of the First Secretary of the ruling MPLA party in Luanda province.

This was during a meeting of the party's Central Committee held on Tuesday in Luanda.

Bento Bento, who held the position from 2007 to 2016, will take over from Joana Lina Ramos Baptista Cândido.

The move is meant to change the Board of the Provincial Committee of MPLA in Luanda.

According to the final statement released at the end of the meeting, the appointment of Bento Bento to the position will be confirmed during the Extraordinary Provincial Conference of MPLA in Luanda, scheduled for April.

Under the proposal of the MPLA President, João Lourenço, the Central Committee elected Bento Bento as member of the Political Bureau to fill a vacancy in this executive body.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency.

