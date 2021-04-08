Angola: Igae to Open Office for Complaints in Luanda

Luanda — Luanda province will open a provincial Office of the General Inspection for State Administration (IGAE), aimed to accommodate whistleblowing cases, said the new delegate of the institution in Luanda province.

Domingos Magalhães announced this during his presentation ceremony to the provincial governor of Luanda, Joana Lina, on Monday.

The new IGAI's branch office will conduct auditing, inquiries and inspection activities on organs and institutions of the state at all levels, explained Domingos Magalhães.

