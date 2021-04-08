Tunisia: National Authority for Fight Against Coronavirus Announces New Measures for From April 9 to 30

Tunis/Tunisia — The national authority for the fight against the coronavirus announced on Wednesday evening new measures for the period from April 9 to 30.

Speaking at a press conference held at the government palace in Kasbah, Hasna Ben Slimen, official spokeswoman of the government announced that from April 9, 2021, the governors are called to declare a curfew from 7 pm to 5 am.

It was also decided to extend the period of mandatory self-containment imposed on travellers entering Tunisia from 48 hours to 5 days, to ban all public and private gatherings and demonstrations and to close weekly markets.

All areas with a high spread of the virus will also be quarantined and control will be reinforced to ensure the application of sanitary protocols and preventive measures.

Ben Slimen said that the Ramadan hours will come into effect from Monday 12 April in all public institutions.

For his part, Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said that 80% of resuscitation beds and 50% of oxygen beds are currently occupied, noting that Tunisia will receive tomorrow, Thursday, a donation of 30 resuscitation beds from the United States and they will be placed at the disposal of a hospital in La Marsa.