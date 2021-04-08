Tunisia: Covid-19 - 1,951 Infections, 48 Deaths and 106 More Hospitalisations On April 6, 2021

7 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Out of 8,051 tests, 1,951 more infections by the coronavirus were recorded on February 6 until 11 am, announced the Ministry of Health in its daily report published on Wednesday evening.

On the same day, 48 additional deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 9,087 out of a total of 264,994 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Tunisia since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Besides, the Ministry of Health reports the recovery of 900 people, bringing the total to 221,545 recoveries.

As of 6 April, 1,758 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised, including 382 admitted to intensive care and 114 placed on artificial respirators, in both the public and private sectors. The Ministry of Health reported 106 additional patients in 24 hours.

