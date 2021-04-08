Namibia: Finding New Direction Through Cycling

A PERSONAL tragedy paved the way to a new life in cycling for Vaino Kali, who recently became The Namibian's cycling brand ambassador.

Six years ago Kali's life was turned upside down when his son Kino, who was then only three years old, lost his eyesight due to a rare autoimmune disease.

Initially it was a big shock, which led to prolonged bouts of depression, but at the same time Kali had to adapt to a new reality, which required considerable changes to his daily life.

He started doing research and travelled to South Africa and Europe to see doctors and eye specialists in an effort to save his son's eyesight.

Despite visiting some reputable eye specialists, they could not find a cure for the disease, and Kali gradually accepted his new reality.

But it was also on a trip to Germany that the seed was planted for a new passion in his life.

"On one of my trips to Berlin I noticed how many cyclists they have. They said they had more than two million cyclists on the road daily, and it made a big impression on me. It inspired me to start cycling, because I was quite down at the time, and my mental health was suffering," he says.

Kali started cycling socially with friends in 2018, initially just to spend time in nature and to enjoy the scenic routes around Windhoek, but by 2019 he started entering races and riding competitively.

His performance was unremarkable in the beginning, but he kept at it, and was still riding for fun.

"I'm not a cyclist who cycles for pole position, I'm more of a social cyclist, and I'm also doing it for my mental health. But I realised if you want to be competitive you need to have the correct gear, and cycling as a code is not very welcoming if you don't have deep pockets," he says.

By now the cycling bug had bitten, and at the end of 2019 Kali entered the iconic Namibian cycling marathon, the Desert Dash from Windhoek to Swakopmund, for the first time.

Competing as part of a four-man team, he covered 150 km on his own, and was back the next year taking on a bigger challenge in a two-man team, where he had to cover 235 km on his own.

He completed that assignment successfully and decided to take on the ultimate challenge: to compete as a solo rider in the Desert Dash, but realised he needed assistance to be more competitive.

Considering his options, Kali then came up with the idea to approach The Namibian for sponsorship.

"The Namibian sponsors the Cycle Classic, but I realised their brand was not very visible at cycling events, so I came up with a marketing concept to associate the brand more with cycling, and to give The Namibian more exposure at cycling events.

"We had a meeting where I introduced the idea to The Namibian's editor, Tangeni Amupadhi, and Carolin Guriras of the advertising department, and then we got the ball rolling," he says.

The Namibian decided to sponsor Kali, with the main aim of preparing him for his solo ride at this year's Desert Dash in December.

The newspaper is supporting him with new equipment and gear, and will cover his entrance fees for various races leading up to this year's Desert Dash.

In turn, Kali is now The Namibian's brand ambassador and proudly dons its gear at cycling events, while his performance has also picked up lately.

At last month's National Mountain Bike Championships, he came sixth in the sub-veterans category, but at last weekend's West-Coast MTB Marathon at Walvis Bay, he had a flat tyre and had to walk 10 km to the finish.

Kali, however, remains undeterred as he pursues his new challenge with vigour.

"I'm really proud to be The Namibian's brand ambassador, their support has helped me a lot, and this sponsorship has really boosted my cycling career, which has given me new direction in life," he says.

Kino's sight, meanwhile, has still not been restored, but Kali now views the situation in a different light.

"Pharmaceutically it is not possible, but with technological advances there may still be hope. However, I don't see it in a negative light any more. Kino is nine years old now, has become very independent, and I'm very proud of him," Kali says.