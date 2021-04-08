Namibia: Another Feather in Jonas' Cap

JONAS Junias Jonas is not getting carried away by his latest accomplishment.

He made light work of Oleksandr Zheleznyak to claim gold at the International Manger Memorial Tournament (Class A) in Kherson, Ukraine on Tuesday.

It is the latest goal ticked off in the decorated 27-year-old's bucket list. It is a big deal, but not the biggest. Winning gold at the Olympics is.

"It feels pretty good [to win abroad]. The tournament was a world class one I should say, and everything was well-organised," Jonas told The Namibian Sport yesterday.

It was another impressive performance by the Namibian who used the tournament as part of his preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games, due to take place between 23 July and 8 August this year.

Jonas showed no evidence of ring rust, even though he has not fought since winning gold at the African qualifiers in March last year to qualify for the Olympics.

"I have been in shape, so my body reacted normally. Hard work pays, one love," said the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion.

Just as he did in the semi-final when he outclassed Hrayr Shahverdyan of Armenia, Jonas dominated the final against home favourite Zheleznyak to win the three-round fight 4-1 on points.

He used his reach and height advantage to keep the Ukrainian at arms' length with a regular stiff jab which was backed up by solid hooks.

The seven-time African champion impressed with his speed, landing some quick combinations to rake in the points.

By the third round, Jonas started clowning around, taunting his opponent who struggled to get in close and by the end of the fight, Jonas was the clear winner.

The competition in Ukraine provided the perfect tune-up for his impending professional debut in Windhoek on African Connection Boxing's 'May Day' bill against Dominikus Weyulu.

"My next stop is a local one on 1 May turning professional and then probably set off on my training camp abroad in preparation for the Olympic Games," Jonas said of his plans.

"I'm not going to talk about that [pro debut in detail] for now," Jonas said.