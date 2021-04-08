Namibia: Battle for Netball Honours Begins

THE maiden MTC National Netball Premier League campaign will start on 30 April, Netball Namibia announced yesterday.

But first, 14 teams will contest the national zonal playoffs at Mariental and Oshakati this weekend. The top four clubs at the end of the round robin try-outs will then be added to the 12-team league roster.

"I would like see the teams bring their A game. Let's see your talent, it has been absent [from view] for a long time," said Netball Namibia vice president and head of marketing Rebekka Goagoses.

Already part of the league are Eleven Arrows and Navy (both from Walvis Bay), Grootfontein Netball Club (Grootfontein), Mighty Gunners (Otjiwarongo), Tigers and Namibia Correctional Service (both Windhoek), alongside Rundu Chiefs and Dollar Star (both Rundu).

The teams in the Premier League promotion race are grouped into zones based on their regions.

Zone 2 will see six teams do battle at Mariental where United 12 and Power Puff Girls will represent the //Kharas region.

The host region, Hardap, has Mariental Youth and Nampol Hardap in the hat, while the Golden Gals and Ministry of Education will be rocking Omaheke's colours.

At Oshakati, eight Zone 3 clubs will vie for two promotional spots.

Ongwediva Medi Park and Cobra Netball are the hopefuls of host, Oshana region, while Kunene sent Bingo Flyballers and Opuwo, DEAC-Ohangwena and Ohangwena Legends are Ohangwena's representatives, with Omusati challenging in the form of Rebels and Young Stars.

"Unfortunately, we have only been able to see Khomas, Erongo and Otjozondjupa regions in action. We want to see other parts of the country where talent is all over. We want to see competitiveness, we want to see great games," encouraged Goagoses.

When announcing the landmark N$4,2 million injection into netball, MTC said "netball players can now look forward to plying their trade professionally in the newly created MTC Netball Namibia Premier League".

The launch is set for 29 April.

"We are excited that we can have our netballers on court," said Goagoses.

"We are being given the opportunity to stop dreaming and wake up to this exciting reality. This is a great milestone for the netball community, particularly for the girl child," she added.

"If you don't make it, don't despair. Learn from it. Go back to the drawing board and try to become better for next time."