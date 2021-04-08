Southern Africa: Mozambique to Probe Human Rights Violations in War On Terror

8 April 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said Wednesday that alleged human rights violations by members of the Security and Defence Forces (FDS) in the fight against terrorism will not be tolerated.

"Human rights violations will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate measures will be taken," he said.

The president's statement comes two weeks after Islamic State-linked militants attacked the northeastern coastal town of Palma in Cabo Delgado Province.

He also said that if the civilian population feels violated by security agents, they might not cooperate to help in the defeat of the militants.

"No victory will be achieved without complete trust and mutual assistance with the civilian population," President Nyusi said.

Last month, Amnesty International (AI) documented human rights violations in the war on terror in Cabo Delgado province.

Hundreds of civilians in Mozambique have been unlawfully killed by the armed group known locally as 'Al-Shabaab', government security forces and a private military company hired by the government, AI said.

It has published a new report on the ongoing conflict in Cabo Delgado.

"The report, based on interviews with 79 internally displaced persons from 15 communities, focuses primarily on the impact of the increased fighting in Cabo Delgado since a major attack by 'Al-Shabaab' on Mocímboa da Praia in March 2020," the watchdog said in the report.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.