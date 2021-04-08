Southern Africa: Mozambique to Probe Human Rights Violations in War On Terror

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said Wednesday that alleged human rights violations by members of the Security and Defence Forces (FDS) in the fight against terrorism will not be tolerated.

"Human rights violations will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate measures will be taken," he said.

The president's statement comes two weeks after Islamic State-linked militants attacked the northeastern coastal town of Palma in Cabo Delgado Province.

He also said that if the civilian population feels violated by security agents, they might not cooperate to help in the defeat of the militants.

"No victory will be achieved without complete trust and mutual assistance with the civilian population," President Nyusi said.

Last month, Amnesty International (AI) documented human rights violations in the war on terror in Cabo Delgado province.

Hundreds of civilians in Mozambique have been unlawfully killed by the armed group known locally as 'Al-Shabaab', government security forces and a private military company hired by the government, AI said.

It has published a new report on the ongoing conflict in Cabo Delgado.

"The report, based on interviews with 79 internally displaced persons from 15 communities, focuses primarily on the impact of the increased fighting in Cabo Delgado since a major attack by 'Al-Shabaab' on Mocímboa da Praia in March 2020," the watchdog said in the report.