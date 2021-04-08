Tanzania: Lady Golfers Hail Samia's Backing to Sportswomen

8 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu's statement that calls Tanzanians to value sportswomen who perform well in the global events has received a huge support from Tanzania Ladies Golf Union.

The statement issued by the lady golfers' body, (TLGU) supports the President since as sportswomen, like men, also deserve accolades when they excel in the regional or global level tournaments.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' the golfers have expressed their heartfelt feelings, saying that the President's statement has given them a big relief.

During a swearing- in of the Ministers and Deputy Ministers in Dodoma last week, the President made it clear that the appointment of Pauline Gekul as the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, is meant to effectively monitor and fast track development of women's athletes in the ministry.

The President instructed the Deputy Minister to go there and execute her duties to ensure justice is done to the both genders.

She said Gekul has to work together with the Minister Innocent Bashungwa as the President wants to see that gender balance is implemented.

"That is the job that Former President, Late John Magufuli had given me, and I now give it to you. Go and manage the sports in general, but also look after the sportswomen," she had said.

President was annoyed to sportsmen given much attention and praises than the sportswomen, which she said is not fair. She said the women football teams have brought three trophies in the country, (COSAFA and regional level tournaments), but they have not been given praises as their male counterparts.

From Germany, the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) vice president, Anita Siwale said the President's statement restores hope to the country's most forgotten women athletes.

"Personally I was very happy to hear President's statement, it gives us great hope, I applaud it and respect it much. Hopefully, the ministry will do a justice."

