Tanzania/Egypt: Chama Charm Heads to Blitz Cairo

SIMBA'S mieldfield maestro Clatous Chama is expected to lead his team in their Match Day 6 of the CAF Champions Cup against Al Ahly in Cairo tomorrow after a brilliant show in the Group A's fifth-day match.

Chama, the crafty Zambian going by the name 'Mwamba wa Lusaka' went to Cairo with his team after his superb display against AS Vita Club from DR Congo and the feat made him the best player of match-day five of the CAF Champions League.

The Zambian midfielder was in great form for Simba as he set up one goal and scored two to help his side secure a huge 4-1 win against AS Vita Club at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

The win enabled Simba to reach the quarter-finals of the competition with a match to spare as they have 13 points from five matches while second-placed Al Ahly are second on eight points.

According to a statement from CAF posted on their social media pages, Chama won the award after beating Amir Sayoud of Algerian side CR Belouizdad, Ricardo Goss of South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Ferjani Sassi of Zamalek FC of Egypt.

Chama was the second Simba player to scoop the award after winger Luis Miquissone won it in matchday two after they had gunned down Al Ahly 1-0 in Dar es Salaam with the Mozambican notching the all-important goal. The two players were involved in the four goals Simba scored.

Simba who arrived in Cairo yesterday, said through their Head Coach Didier Gomes that their mission is to conclude their Group Stage without losing. Simba have managed to score nine goals and conceded just one.

They departed Dar es Salaam early on Tuesday in a full squad on their way to Cairo, Egypt via Dubai to replay their hosts, Al Ahly in their final match of the Group A tomorrow.

In their first meeting in Dar es Salaam, Simba shocked the African football by beating the African reigning champions, Al-Ahly 1-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"Our mission is to make sure that we win our final group stage match and seal more points on top of it," said the club through the official page.

The Mainland Champions, according to their travel schedule, arrived in Dubai for a short break before arriving in Cairo yesterday.

Simba, who have so far remained unbeaten in their group stage assignments, sealed their CAF Champions League's quarterfinal place after a 4-1 victory against DR Congo's Vita Club in a Group A match played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, recently.

The club's head coach, Frenchman Gomes expressed his satisfaction on the team's qualification, adding that winning their away match is their first priority.

"We are very satisfied with qualifying for the quarter-finals and finishing in first place," said Gomes. Simba SC travel to Cairo to face reigning champions Al Ahly in the last Group and any results will neither harm their qualification nor lose their top group A position considering the fact that none of their group-mate will manage to reach their 13 points.

A-Ahly have struggled hard to qualify after forcing a 2-2 away draw with Al-Merrikh to earn eight points.

The standing leaves As Vita with four points as Al-Merrikh are tailing with two points.

However, should Simba win their away match, they will not only tally their points, but also build more confidence ahead of their quarter final race as well as bringing much respect for the country.