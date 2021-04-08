Kenya: Delete My Photos, Joyce Maina Publicly Tells Kwalanda

8 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Media personality Joyce Maina has asked her ex-bae Tony Kwalanda to delete her photos from his social media account.

She spoke during an interview on Switch TV where the former love birds are employed.

"He (Kwalanda) still has our pictures online and I do not know why," she posed.

Maina and Kwalanda, who also is a news anchor, recently suffered a publicized fallout six months after he'd proposed to her.

Maina, who appears the most hurt from this episode, adds that she's picked useful lessons from that relationship.

"I used to post my man, but I will never do so again."

"I have been in this industry for almost 10 years and people never cared. I do not know why they are interested in knowing about Joyce Maina all of a sudden."

Barely a week after parting ways with an ex-fiancé, Kwalanda was spotted hanging out with a 23-year-old lady named Yvonne in what sources have told Nairobi News was his 36th birthday.

