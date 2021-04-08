Tanzania: Uphill Task Ahead for New Tpa, Tasac Bosses

CONTROLLING embezzlement of funds is a major task that lies ahead for new heads of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) after taking oath of office yesterday.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan tasked the two, Mr Erick Hamis (Director-General TPA) and Mr Kaimu Mkeyenge (Director Genera- TASAC) to address fund loopholes in the two institutions shortly after they swore in before her at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The Head of State issued a sixmonth time to the new boss of TPA to improve performance and control embezzlement in the authority.

"I give you six months and thereafter we will talk more," President Samia told Mr Hamis. Before being promoted to the new post, Mr Hamis was serving as Managing Director of the Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL) based in Mwanza city.

The Head of State hinted that she appointed him after noticing massive embezzlement at the TPA.

Recently, President Samia suspended former Director General of the authority, Eng Deusdedit Kakoko, after the institution was adversely mentioned in the report of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

The president noticed massive embezzlement, whereby at least 3.6bn/- had been embezzled at TPA and ordered the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to take up the task as a matter of urgency, upon which the anti-corruption agency apprehended Eng Kakoko for questioning.

"Go there (TPA) and work without favoritism. I know currently two camps exist among workers of the authority, but I have chosen you because you don't belong to any of those camps, go and stand in-between," she told him.

For the new Director-General of Tasac, Ms Samia said she has appointed Mr Mkeyenge who was among management team of the authority because he was aware of weaknesses of the institutions, mainly misuse of funds.

"You know your failures; this is why I have appointed you so that you can go and fix them... one of the big blunders that annoyed me so much was spending over 600m/- on board meetings within one year, and there was no impact out of those meetings," she stated.

He told Mr Mkeyenge that he has to be serious and prove his capacity for the new post. "You are a young person and I am a mother, if you mess up with me I will also mess up with you," she warned him.

Ms Samia also went to counsel the Director-General of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Mr Masha Mshomba, saying he should make sure that private sector companies make contributions to the fund for each of their employee.

"NSSF is where workers from private sector contribute, and all my efforts to attract private sector investment will in the end see their workers contribute to the Fund," she said, noting that she did not appoint a new head of the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) because the Fund is currently facing financial scarcity, therefore the new appointment will wait until some issues are sorted out.

She also used the platform to challenge the Permanent Secretary of the Energy ministry, Mr Leonard Masanja, over long delay of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in Lindi region.

The President tasked the new PS to look into ways that would see the project kicking off, saying 'enough was enough' to continue seeing things only in papers.