Tanzania: Po-Ralg Ordered to Complete Health, Education Infrastructure, Employ 6000 Teachers

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) to focus on construction of health and education infrastructure, saying the two areas are crucial for people's welfare.

The Head of State also ordered PORALG to ensure 6,000 new teachers are employed immediately to fill the available vacancies.

The Head of State said the government needs to employ 6000 teachers after those who were holding the positions retired.

President Samia directed for the construction of 26 girls' secondary schools in each of the administrative regions by 2025.

She was speaking shortly after swearing in Permanent and Deputy Secretaries at the State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday following a minor reshuffle on Sunday.

"PO-RALG, among other things, has a responsibility to oversee health and education services in the country, thus it is crucial to continue with the construction of health and education infrastructures so that Tanzanians could easily access such services," she said.

President Samia further said there were around 6,000 or more teachers who had resigned, retired or died, along with various other reasons, but their vacancies were yet to be filled.

According to her, these are not new jobs but replacements so that teaching and learning could continue as planned.

In terms of health, she said there are new jobs for doctors following completion of construction of various health facilities and hospitals across the country.

"I would like to link you with the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura), there is need for repair of roads in our regions and districts, which are always affected by rains," she said.

President Samia said Tarura has been slow to repair roads due to financial constraints. "Some councils have strong financial bases, therefore they should involve Tarura to repair roads when the situation is not good," she noted.

President Samia also ordered regional authorities such as District Commissioners (DC) and District Executive Directors (DED) to ensure wananchi's challenges are resolved immediately at district levels. She said those who will fail to solve such problems must get ready to be shown the exit door.

"It is common that when we go on tours in the regions and districts, we are greeted by posters of people who are complaining of various issues, this must stop, national leaders must be involved in national based issues, DEDs and other officials must resolve people's problems in their areas," she explained.

PO-RALG works in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to deliver public health services. Independently, the PO-RALG manages district and regional health services, including the regional and district councils.

It helps to build the administrative capacity of local governments and strengthen channels of communication between national and sub-national bodies to further devolve power to the local level, ultimately aiming to improve the quality of life for Tanzanians.