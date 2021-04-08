Tanzania: President Wants War On Illicit Drugs Intensified

7 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) to intensify war against trafficking of illicit drugs to save the nation from losing the workforce.

She said drugs are a big threat to the development of the country and that youths must be saved from the problem.

"Illicit drugs are dangerous to the development of our nation. We are losing youths, a crucial workforce in building up the country's economy," she noted.

President Samia was speaking shortly after swearing in permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries and some heads of public institutions at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Gerald Kusaya was sworn in as the new commissioner general of DCEA. The Head of State insisted that it was high time Mr Kusaya followed the path forged by his predecessors in the war against illicit drugs.

In 2017, the fifth phase government, under the late president John Magufuli, vowed and stepped up the fight against illicit drugs trafficking and abuse.

The outgoing DCEA Commissioner General Mr James Kaji was last year quoted as saying that Tanzania successively won the battle against illicit drugs trafficking by 90 per cent.

Conversely, the number of drug addicts who were undergoing treatment by last year had reached 8,200, adding that overseeing treatment and rehabilitation programmes and centres were part of the war to end drug abuse in the country.

