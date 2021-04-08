Kenya: Alisha Popat Narrates Her Singing Struggle After Covid-19 Recovery

Singer Alisha Popat has narrated the struggles she is currently going through after recovering from Covid-19.

Posting on social media, Popat revealed that she contracted Covid-19 four weeks ago but after going through the prescribed treatment she has now tested negative.

Although she is happy about the progress she has made so far, she still suffers from lung capacity issues and singing has become difficult as she cannot breathe normally still.

Popat finishes off her post by warning Kenyans that Covid-19 is real and they should start treating the pandemic seriously.

"The picture of health in #lamu at @themajlisresort_lamu before I got the Rona! And now it is taking me day by day just to fully recover after 4 weeks... - officially negative as of 2 weeks ago but still suffering with lung capacity, being able to sing properly, having enough breath to sing... but slowly and surely I am getting there. Stay safe everyone ... take it seriously," wrote Alisha.

The post elicited varied reactions from her friends and fans who mostly wished her a quick full recovery.

"I'm glad you're getting better. A day at a time," said Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara.

"Oh you darling! Get well soon. ❤️😘 Bless xx," wrote kamz26.

"Here's to a full recovery Alisha... My prayers are with you 🔥🔥🔥😍❤," commented jude_gaya.

"Ooooh nooo.. Pole my love. Sis I pray for your quickest recovery," remarked singer Mercy Myra.

"Wow pole sana! Hope you fully recover soon!" said joanpoggio.

"Get well soon! Hang in there!" stated sheldonrory.

A post shared by Alisha Popat (@alishapopat)