Zimbabwe: Brazilian National Arrested With $32 Million Cocaine

A BRAZILIAN national was Tuesday taken to court after he was caught trying to smuggle into Zimbabwe, 4,30 kilograms of cocaine with street value of $32 million.

Guilherme Sodre Alverez DA Silveria aged 32 was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon his arrival Monday.

His arrest followed a tip-off that he was travelling to Zimbabwe with the illicit drug.

Silveria appeared before Harare Magistrate Court Isheanesu Matova who advised the accused to seek bail at the High Court.

According to prosecutors, on April 5, information was received to the effect that Silveria was coming to Zimbabwe from Brazil aboard an Ethiopian Airways plane carrying a contraband of cocaine.

The State alleges a team of detectives proceeded to the airport and intercepted Silveria.

It is alleged the detectives conducted a search on his luggage and they recovered a whitish powder placed on the lining of his leather jacket.

The State alleges that detectives tested the powder and the results were found positive and they subsequently arrested Silveria.

The cocaine recovered is 4,30 kilograms valued $32 120 000,00. The suspect is being represented by Knowledge Mayeresera.