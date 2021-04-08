Africa: Continent Nears 8 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations

@WHOAFRO/Twitter
Ghana kicks off COVID-19 vaccination campaign with vaccines from COVAX.
8 April 2021
allAfrica.com

As of April 8, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached   4,299,710   while over 7,938,436 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached   114,586 and  3,866,990   people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,553,609 - and  53,111 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 499,688 ), Tunisia ( 264,994 ), Ethiopia ( 221,544 ), Egypt ( 207,293 ) and Libya ( 165,287 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

