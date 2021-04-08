Malawi: Msungama Storms Neef Offices Over Loans for the Youth

8 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama on Wednesday stormed National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef) offices to find out why there were delays in disbursement of loans to the youth.

Neef acting chief executive officer Humphrey Mdyetseni said so far, the government-owned microfinance firm has disbursed K2.9 billion of the K5 billion government allocated to it since it resumed loan disbursements in February.

He has expressed confidence that the organisation will distribute the entire K5 billion by mid May, adding that it expects to distribute a maximum of K15 billion by the end of the current financial year.

Msungama said the youth out there would like to know how many people have benefitted from Neef loans so far.

Neef is the rebranded successor of Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medf) Limited.

Medf Limited, Neef's predecessor, was registered under the company's Act as a Company in 2014. It succeeded Malawi Rural Enterprise Development Fund [Mardef] established by the government with the approval of Parliament to disburse revolving loans to groups.

However, like its predecessor revolving funds, the fund faced a high rate of default as most beneficiaries were politically-linked; hence, felt the money was free. In some cases, because of the politicisation, unqualifying beneficiaries received loans, but never undertook viable businesses.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.