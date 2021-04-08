Zimbabwe: Uhuru Cup Set for Giant Stadium

THE Government have confirmed that the President's Independence Cup showdown between Highlanders and Dynamos will be held played at the National Sports Stadium on April 18.

Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation spokesperson, Ranson Madzamba, yesterday said the tie will be staged in the capital.

"Contrary to reports circulating, in some sections of the media, the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation would like to confirm that the President's Uhuru Independence Trophy (match) between Highlanders and Dynamos will be held at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday 18 April 2021," he said.

The match will be played under strict Covid-19 protocol.

It will mark the return of football in the country.

All sporting activities, including football, were suspended in March last year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group training was briefly allowed to return in October before the second wave forced another suspension.

The two giants have 16 Independence Cup gold medals, between them, having won eight times each.

Bosso beat Dynamos 2-0, in the 2019 Uhuru Cup final, after having suffered a 0-1 defeat, at the hands of their biggest rivals, two years earlier.

The Glamour Boys were the first club to win the Independence Cup, in 1982, when they beat Rio Tinto.