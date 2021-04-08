Zimbabwe: Uhuru Cup Set for Giant Stadium

8 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

THE Government have confirmed that the President's Independence Cup showdown between Highlanders and Dynamos will be held played at the National Sports Stadium on April 18.

Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation spokesperson, Ranson Madzamba, yesterday said the tie will be staged in the capital.

"Contrary to reports circulating, in some sections of the media, the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation would like to confirm that the President's Uhuru Independence Trophy (match) between Highlanders and Dynamos will be held at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday 18 April 2021," he said.

The match will be played under strict Covid-19 protocol.

It will mark the return of football in the country.

All sporting activities, including football, were suspended in March last year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group training was briefly allowed to return in October before the second wave forced another suspension.

The two giants have 16 Independence Cup gold medals, between them, having won eight times each.

Bosso beat Dynamos 2-0, in the 2019 Uhuru Cup final, after having suffered a 0-1 defeat, at the hands of their biggest rivals, two years earlier.

The Glamour Boys were the first club to win the Independence Cup, in 1982, when they beat Rio Tinto.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.