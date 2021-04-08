Zimbabwe: Double Trouble for Misfiring Warrior

WARRIORS forward, David Moyo, is staying positive despite enduring a poor run of scoring form as his club battle relegation woes in the Scottish Premiership.

The 26-year-old has been played in his preferred central striking role by the Hamilton Academical manager, Brian Rice, this season.

But, he has found the target just twice in 21 starts, in the Scottish top-flight, as well as nine substitute appearances.

The former Brackley Town and Northampton forward has weighed in with two assists, in the 1854 minutes he has played, for the New Douglas Park outfit.

He has also featured in two Cup games but has failed to find the target.

In spite of these poor statistics, Moyo remains one of the leading lights at Hamilton, due to his pressing and passing ability, which have not been fully utilised, by his teammates.

The Zimbabwean is aware of the herculean task, which lies ahead as Rice, and his charges, try to escape the chop from the Scottish top-tier league. This is Moyo's first full season with the Accies, having joined them mid-stream, in the 2019-2020 season.

The dreadlocked striker is on a three-year contract with Hamilton, after his stay was extended to May 2023, last year.

Hamilton are at the basement of the Scottish Premiership table, with a paltry 27 points, from 33 games.

They are a point behind second-from-bottom Kilmarnock.

One team gets automatically relegated while the second-from-bottom side are involved in the play-offs.

"I am aware of the task that lies ahead of us as, we try to avoid the chop. We need to fight very hard, work for each other and put in more than 100 percent, as we try to survive the chop," he said.

"We are in a very difficult situation, we need to put extra effort, we still have five games to play and if we can play well we will survive.

"What we need at the moment is total focus.

"This is the time to put our bodies on the line and defend our badge. We have not been good enough, throughout the season, but there is still enough room for us to fight for our lives."

Interestingly, Hamilton have the chance to fight their own battle as they battle against all the five clubs, in the bottom six.

They face Dundee, who are on 40 points, at home this weekend before their derby showdown against Motherwell away.

The latter are on 35 points.

Hamilton will visit St Mirren and Ross County before concluding the season's business with a home tie against Kilmarnock.

"These five fixtures are a matter of life and death. There is everything to fight for and we know if we can get the positive results we are going to survive.

"That means there will be a lot of pressure but pressure is part of the game and it is how we will deal with the pressure that will determine where we will be next season.

"Otherwise I am very confident that we will survive."

Moyo last scored in a 4-1 victory over Motherwell on February 13.

He had last found the target in a 2-4 defeat to Aberdeen on October 20 last year.

"I know I have to score goals and dishing out assists but that's not the only aspect of the game that I should specialise on, in terms of goal scoring form, yes, I have not been up there but in other areas I have been doing well.

"However, I am working hard to perfect my technique, in front of goal.

"It's just a matter of time, and form, in front of goal." The centre-forward, who can also be deployed on the wings, played the second of the back-to-back 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Algeria, at the National Sports Stadium, on November 16 last year.

"He (Moyo) is very imposing and bullies his markers well. I like his artistry and confidence on the ball. In terms of quality, he is up there and aerial ability is world-class," said Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic.

"If I can have him along with captain Knowledge Musona in the team, I tell you, we can do very well in front of goal.

"He is not someone that we can call a natural goal-scorer but he definitely ticks all the other boxes." Moyo failed to fly home for the last two AFCON qualifiers, against Botswana and Zambia, due to Covid-19 restrictions, in the United Kingdom.

"I wanted to be part of the team. I was pained but that's how it is. I, however, want to congratulate the boys for the job well done.

"It is my hope that I will play a part in the team's bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup."