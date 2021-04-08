Malawi: Chakwera Off On SADC Mission in Maputo to Address Islamic Insurgency in Mozambique

8 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Lazarus Chakwera leaves for Mozambique this morning to attend a Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) Double Troika Summit which will discuss the Islamic insurgency in northern Mozambique.

President Phillipe Nyuse of Mozambique has however ruled out allowing foreign troops in his country to fight the terrorists.

He says what is important is to strengthen the capacity of his troops to fight the terrorists.

The impending SADC Extraordinary Double Troika Meeting has prioritised peace and security as top agendas, a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs discloses.

President Chakwera, who is the in-coming chairperson for the regional grouping, will be in attendance.

The meeting will be held in Maputo, the Republic of Mozambique.

The Ministry says the plane carrying the Malawi leader is expected to depart from the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Thursday, 8th of April, 2021, at 08:00 Hours.

The statement details that the summit will focus on peace and security in the SADC Region, specifically addressing terrorism reports in Palma, Mozambique.

Recently, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security released a statement condemning terrorist attacks on civilians in Cabo Delgado in Mozambique.

The Ministry says Chakwera will return home same day after the meeting and the plane carrying the President is expected at the Kamuzu International Airport at 16:30 Hours .

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.