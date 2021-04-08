Malawi: Chakwera Off On SADC Mission in Maputo to Address Islamic Insurgency in Mozambique

President Lazarus Chakwera leaves for Mozambique this morning to attend a Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) Double Troika Summit which will discuss the Islamic insurgency in northern Mozambique.

President Phillipe Nyuse of Mozambique has however ruled out allowing foreign troops in his country to fight the terrorists.

He says what is important is to strengthen the capacity of his troops to fight the terrorists.

The impending SADC Extraordinary Double Troika Meeting has prioritised peace and security as top agendas, a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs discloses.

President Chakwera, who is the in-coming chairperson for the regional grouping, will be in attendance.

The meeting will be held in Maputo, the Republic of Mozambique.

The Ministry says the plane carrying the Malawi leader is expected to depart from the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Thursday, 8th of April, 2021, at 08:00 Hours.

The statement details that the summit will focus on peace and security in the SADC Region, specifically addressing terrorism reports in Palma, Mozambique.

Recently, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security released a statement condemning terrorist attacks on civilians in Cabo Delgado in Mozambique.

The Ministry says Chakwera will return home same day after the meeting and the plane carrying the President is expected at the Kamuzu International Airport at 16:30 Hours .