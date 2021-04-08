Malawi: TNM Says Data Bundles Are Fine

8 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Mobile phone service provider TNM has further irked customers when it has defended its mode of pricing for various data bundles offered to its customers.

This follows continued public outcry over exorbitant data charges by telecom companies in the country.

According to TNM's Chief Executive Officer Arnold M'bwana, the prices attached to the bundles are not necessarily exorbitant as they are currently tailored to suit the needs of different customers.

M'bwana also cites that the pricing is largely determined by the VAT that is paid to the government in the process of providing internet access to Malawians.

However, some Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to bash TNM over the remarks.

Some people say data bundles in Malawi are more expensive than in other countries in the Sadc region.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.