Malawi: TNM Says Data Bundles Are Fine

Mobile phone service provider TNM has further irked customers when it has defended its mode of pricing for various data bundles offered to its customers.

This follows continued public outcry over exorbitant data charges by telecom companies in the country.

According to TNM's Chief Executive Officer Arnold M'bwana, the prices attached to the bundles are not necessarily exorbitant as they are currently tailored to suit the needs of different customers.

M'bwana also cites that the pricing is largely determined by the VAT that is paid to the government in the process of providing internet access to Malawians.

However, some Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to bash TNM over the remarks.

Some people say data bundles in Malawi are more expensive than in other countries in the Sadc region.