Zimbabwe: Warriors Move Five Places Up in FIFA Rankings

ZIMBABWE'S Warriors have remained outside the top 100 despite making huge strides by establishing themselves as one of the best performing teams in the region in recent years following their third successive qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Warriors climbed five places up the global rankings table released by FIFA on Wednesday to number 107.

They also moved up marginally on the continental standings from 26th to number on 24 position in Africa.

Zimbabwe have just had another successful campaign in the rescheduled 2021 AFCON qualifiers in which they finished second in Group H behind reigning African champions Algeria and ahead of Zambia and Botswana.

The Warriors beat Botswana, who are on position 150 on the global rankings, 1-0 away in Francistown in the penultimate round of qualifiers to claim a berth at the finals to ne played in Cameroon next January.

Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarusic decided to field a weakened side in the dead rubber match against Zambia which they lost 2-0.

Although the match against Zambia was a dead rubber, the defeat was costly for the Warriors who missed out on an opportunity to claim precious World ranking points.

Zambia's Chipolopolo moved three places on the global rankings to position 87 while also landed in position 18 on the African rankings.

Despite their low ranking, the Warriors have managed to raise their banner as one of the best performing teams in the region.

Zimbabwe have qualified for three successive finals, two of them as group leaders.

Senegal are the top-ranked nation on the continent, followed by Tunisia, Nigeria and Algeria. Belgium remains the top ranked nation ahead of reigning world champions France, Brazil and England.