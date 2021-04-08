Zimbabwe: Champions FC Platinum Get Down to Business

8 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

FC PLATINUM have begun preparations ahead of their quest for a fourth successive Premier Soccer League title after beginning their preparations ahead of the 2021 Premiership campaign which is set to kickoff next month.

The PSL recently revealed proposals to have the elite league return under a cluster competition, which will be hosted in four cities, with teams playing in groups.

According to the proposals made by the PSL, FC Platinum's Mandava Stadium will host Group Four featuring Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United, and Whawha. Group One will have CAPS United, Dynamos, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba while Bosso headline Group Two which will have Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City and Chicken Inn.

Group Three will have Manica Diamonds, Tenax, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets.

In preparation for the upcoming competition FC Platinum, who were recently in action in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup returned to training on Wednesday after fulfilling the requirements for resumption training.

The Zvishavane side announced on their official social media platforms that they had conducted the coronavirus tests and coach Norman Mapeza had taken the players through their paces as they gear up for a full return of football.

The announcement was accompanied by photos of the players training at Mandava Stadium.

"The rainbow finally shows, Covid-19 tests have been completed and the boys today had a feel of their arena of dreams Mandava Stadium. Coach Norman Mapeza led the boys through the paces in the first training heralding the return of local football since 2019 under strict Covid-19 regulations. Yet not the destination, the genesis is a milestone to celebrate in local football. We are ready to dominate," read FC Platinum's post.

FC Platinum will head into the new campaign hoping to continue with their dominance of the local topflight league after winning three successive championships from 2017.

The Zvishavane platinum miners were favourites to win last year's league championship before it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mapeza's charges will head into the new campaign with the advantage of having played more competitive matches in the build-up to the season due to their participation in CAF competitions early this year.

Meanwhile, some of the other local teams that have also started pre-season training include CAPS United, Triangle, Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Rhinos, Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

