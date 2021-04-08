Zimbabwe: 69 Percent Males Engaged in Sex With Men Used Condoms in 2020 - Nac

8 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE National Aids Council (NAC) 2021 Global AIDS Monitoring report shows at least 69.2% of Men having Sex with other Men (MSM) used condoms in 2020.

According to the same report, 82% of transgender people also used condoms during the period under review.

The report went on to say 21.1% MSM are living with HIV and 27.5% transgender people were also living with HIV during the same period.

The Global AIDS Monitoring report was released last month and also shows 73.3% of MSM living with HIV were receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) in the past 12 months with 91.4% transgender during the same period.

At least 43.4% of female sex workers also reported having used a condom with their most recent client.

However, the report noted in 2020 there was no recorded data of female sex workers living with HIV as compared to previous year which recorded 42.2%.

This could be attributed to the Covid-19 restrictions, which restricted most movement in 2020.

Commenting on the latest findings NAC monitoring and evaluation director Amon Mpofu said data on female sex workers was now available.

"We saw the country scaling up programmes on key populations and there is data this time and I am quite sure the report will be very exciting because these are the areas which were left behind," he said.

"For the female and male sex workers we are looking at both but unfortunately the data we have now is for female sex workers and on the next report male sex workers will be recorded."

