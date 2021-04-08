Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 125 New Infections and 56 Recoveries

Luanda — The Angolan Health Authorities reported 125 new infections, 56 recoveries and 0 deaths in the last 24hours.

Regarding the new infections, the data released indicate that 117 cases were diagnosed in Luanda Province, 6 in Benguela, 1 in Cuando Cubango and 1 in Cabinda, being 98 male and 27 female, with ages ranging from 1 to 63 years.

Among those recovered, 54 live in Luanda, 1 in Benguela and 1 in Huambo.

In the last 24 hours, the labs processed 2,090 samples.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already reached 23010 people, with 547 deaths, 21545 recoveries and 818 current diseased in Angola.

Among the current diseased cases, 2 are in critical condition, 11 severe, 41 moderate, 22 mild and 842 asymptomatic.

There are 76 citizens in institutional quarantine and 47 others in treatment centers.

The authorities have 1 012 positive case contacts under epidemiological surveillance.

