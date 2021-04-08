Zimbabwe: President Arrives in Mozambique

8 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Darlington Musarurwa

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Mozambique for the SADC Double Troika Summit.

He was met at Maputo International Airport by Mozambican Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Ernesto Max Tonela and Zimbabwe charge de affairs Mrs Chiduke.

The President is expected to attend the crucial meetings today.

He is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Acting Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Deputy Chief Secretary in Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) George Charamba.

There have been heightened concerns over growing terrorist activities in Mozambique especially after the insurgent attacks on Palma - a coastal town in Cabo Delgado Province - on March 24.

The Double Troika is made up of Mozambique, the current SADC chair; Malawi (incoming chair) and the United Republic of Tanzania (immediate previous chair).

Other members include countries that constitute the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation - Botswana (current chair), South Africa (incoming) and Zimbabwe (outgoing).

The Summit is the highest policy-making body of the 16-member bloc, and will communicate resolutions that would have been made at the meeting today.

