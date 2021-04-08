Nigeria: Buhari's Late Driver Not Detained, Tortured - SSS

An official says the driver was never arrested nor detained by the department.

The State Security Service (SSS) has said the late official driver to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sa'idu Afaka, was not detained or tortured by the service before his death.

A statement by Peter Afunanya, SSS Public Relations Officer on Thursday in Abuja, said reports in some section of the media that the department tortured the late driver to death was a misleading information.

According to him, suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of criminal justice administration system and democracy.

The spokesman, therefore, urged the public to disregard the fake news trending in online platform.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on April 6 announced the death of Mr Afaka.

Mr Shehu said the late driver died after a prolonged illness and extended the condolences of the president to his family. (NAN)