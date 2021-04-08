Nigeria: Buhari's Late Driver Not Detained, Tortured - SSS

8 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

An official says the driver was never arrested nor detained by the department.

The State Security Service (SSS) has said the late official driver to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sa'idu Afaka, was not detained or tortured by the service before his death.

A statement by Peter Afunanya, SSS Public Relations Officer on Thursday in Abuja, said reports in some section of the media that the department tortured the late driver to death was a misleading information.

Mr Afunanya said the driver was never arrested nor detained by the department.

According to him, suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of criminal justice administration system and democracy.

The spokesman, therefore, urged the public to disregard the fake news trending in online platform.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on April 6 announced the death of Mr Afaka.

Mr Shehu said the late driver died after a prolonged illness and extended the condolences of the president to his family. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.