Namibia: NTN to Host Setswana Storyteller and Praise Poet

8 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The National Theatre of Namibian(NTN) will present a storytelling evening with Felicitas Mogotsi, storyteller and praise poet, in partnership with the National Arts Council of Namibia.

The event will be live streamed on NTN's Facebook page on 8 April at 18:30, while physical seating is available but limited. Virtual and physically attending audiences can look forward to an evening into the indigenous Setswana story 'Molemathite', resonating the value of humility and the communal principal of love and kindness.

Mme Mogotsi's, a retired teacher, love for storytelling developed in her primary school days, where she was drawn to the art of storytelling, emoting and orating. She saw it as a means to allow learners from various backgrounds and groups to express themselves and understand one another.

Her house was also filled with storytellers including her parents and Grandmother, therefore from a young age, she was drawn to praise poetry and to this day promotes the practices, as she sees it as a culture and technique that is fading away.

She has worked as a primary school teacher until her retirement, but she continues to do community work in Aminuis and believes that storytelling and education go hand in hand, as education prospers through the medium of storytelling.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.