Seychelles: Former President of Seychelles Marries Overseas, News Report Says

The Seychelles' former president, Danny Faure, got married last weekend in a foreign country, according to the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC).

Faure got married to Seychellois Shermin Rudie Bastienne in a private ceremony during the Easter weekend.

The country where the wedding took place was not specified but Faure told SBC that he and his wife are very happy.

Shermin Rudie Faure told SNA via Facebook on Thursday that "we got married abroad in privacy over the Easter weekend. We are very happy and are enjoying our honeymoon."

The newly married couple received congratulatory messages on Facebook from over 1,000 people from Seychelles and other parts of the world.

The former president was previously married and got divorced on October 10, 2016.

Faure, 58, was the president of Seychelles from October 16, 2016, until October 26, 2020 when he lost the presidential election.