Tunis/Tunisia — Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Zaghouan governorate, taking the death count in the region to 137 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

26 infections were also recorded, bringing the infection tally to 3,561, 184 of whom are active virus-carriers, Local Health Director Souheil Bali stated to TAP.

32 patients are currently hospitalised, the official added.