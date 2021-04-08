Liberia: UNICCO Identifies With Nimba, Bong Families of Carbon Monoxide Victims

8 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Nimba — The United Nimba Citizens Council (UNICCO) based in the United States, has identified with families of eight persons who lost their lives on February 23, 2021 night as a result of generator Carbon Monoxide following the graduation celebration of one of the deceased, Nancy Miller. Others deceased include; Favor (Nancy's only daughter), Ma Yah Miller (Nancy's mother), Alice Wuo (Nancy's aunt) and Kou Miller, another family member.

The incidence occurred in the Coal Tile Field Community in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Three of the deceased from Bong County had been buried before caskets bearing remains of Nancy and her family members were taken to Zuluyee Town, Nimba County on Friday, April 2, 2021, amid tears.

Following the presentation of the remains to the Miller family by Superintendent Nelson Korquoi, UNICCO, through its Country Representative, Attorney Phelecia C. Yeebahn, could not hold back such a sorrow but took the stage to extend condolences to the citizens of Nimba and Bong Counties the disaster.

