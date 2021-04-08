West Africa: Liberia to Host ECOWAS Decolonized Meeting to Focus Women Empowerment

Monrovia — Liberia is expected to host a 5-day decolonized ECOWAS Meeting. The expected meeting will take place in Monrovia from the 13-17 of April 2021 with specific focus on ECOWAS women.

The theme of the expected meeting is "Empowerment of Women in the ECOWAS Region" and will be held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

In a letter from Bomi Senator Edwin Snowe who heads Liberia delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, ECOWAS is requesting from Ministry of Foreign Affairs its usual protocol services and official guest vehicles.

"We present compliments on behalf of Liberia delegation and members of ECOWAS parliament and herewith inform you that, the Rt. Honorable Speaker and members of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria has made choice of the Republic of Liberia for the hosting of a 5-day decolonized meeting in Monrovia."

In 2017, Liberia hosted another ECOWAS meeting where issues of community interest particularly the running of institutions and organs of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), alongside economic development of the West African sub-region dominated the 21st meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the regional organization.

This meeting was the first of a series of important ECOWAS meetings, ahead of the 51st Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Community, on 4 June 2017, in the Liberian capital.

They included the meeting of the Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Institutional Reform on 29 and 30 May 2017, followed by the Mediation and Security Council on 31 May 2017, and the 78th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers, on 1st and 2 June 2017.

The opening ceremony of the 78th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers featured addressed by the then Minister of Foreign Affairs and Council Chair, Mrs. Marjon Kamara, as well as ECOWAS Commission President, Marcel de Souza.

Council, made up of ECOWAS Foreign Affairs Ministers, heard a special report of the President on the Commission's finances at a closed-door session.

It thereafter considered a series of documents, reports and memoranda for decision, approval and information.

Among items for information, the ministers listened to presentations on various issues such as the organization of the 8th ECOWAS Trade Fair in Niamey, Niger, status of implementation of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET), ECOWAS Biometric Identity Card, and Monrovia Declaration on post-Ebola, ECOWAS membership application by Morocco and observer status by Tunisia, and cooperation agreement with Mauritania.