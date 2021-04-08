Liberia: Court Issues Arrest Order for Indicted Former Liberia Electricity Corporation Employee Charged With Power Theft, Economic Sabotage

8 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'C' Judge Blamo Dixon has issued a writ of arrest for Victor S. Yowo, indicted former employee of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) who has been charged with the alleged commission of the crimes of power theft and economic sabotage.

Judge Blamo Dixon issued the arrest order on defendant Yowo for his failure to appear before the court to justify his criminal appearance bond.

Judge Dixon issued the arrest order on March 30, 2021.

"You are hereby commanded to arrest the living body of Victor Yowo, defendant therein named above, charged with the crime of bail jumping/Contempt of court, and forthwith bring him before this honorable court to show cause why he should not and cannot be held in Contempt."

The Writ adds: "That is to say, the defendant tendered a Criminal Appearance Bond, thereby securing his presence in court from day to day until otherwise ordered; instead, the defendant has failed to appear in court when the court needed him thereby impeding the function of the court; hence this writ of arrest for bail jumping and contempt of court."

Defendant Yowo had filed a criminal appearance bond before the court to secure his release after he was jailed for alleged power theft and economic sabotage.

But prosecution lawyers resisted the bond on grounds that it does not meet the legal requirements.

Since his release, defendant Yowo had allegedly refused to appear in court to justify the bond, leading to the writ of arrest.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.