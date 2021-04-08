Liberia: Court Issues Arrest Order for Indicted Former Liberia Electricity Corporation Employee Charged With Power Theft, Economic Sabotage

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'C' Judge Blamo Dixon has issued a writ of arrest for Victor S. Yowo, indicted former employee of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) who has been charged with the alleged commission of the crimes of power theft and economic sabotage.

Judge Blamo Dixon issued the arrest order on defendant Yowo for his failure to appear before the court to justify his criminal appearance bond.

Judge Dixon issued the arrest order on March 30, 2021.

"You are hereby commanded to arrest the living body of Victor Yowo, defendant therein named above, charged with the crime of bail jumping/Contempt of court, and forthwith bring him before this honorable court to show cause why he should not and cannot be held in Contempt."

The Writ adds: "That is to say, the defendant tendered a Criminal Appearance Bond, thereby securing his presence in court from day to day until otherwise ordered; instead, the defendant has failed to appear in court when the court needed him thereby impeding the function of the court; hence this writ of arrest for bail jumping and contempt of court."

Defendant Yowo had filed a criminal appearance bond before the court to secure his release after he was jailed for alleged power theft and economic sabotage.

But prosecution lawyers resisted the bond on grounds that it does not meet the legal requirements.

Since his release, defendant Yowo had allegedly refused to appear in court to justify the bond, leading to the writ of arrest.