Liberia: MNG Gold's General Manager Cem Koray Honored By Local Non-Governmental Organization in Kokoyah Statutory District

8 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Bong County — The General Manager of MNG Gold Liberia, Cem Koray Yagci Monday received a certificate of honor in his absence from Citizens' Alternative Advocacy Network, a local non-governmental organization based in Kokoyah Statutory District, where the company has been carrying on mining operations for the last five years.

Since 2015 when for the company began mining in the area, it has paid a total $36,000 in the district's account as part of a memorandum of understanding between the citizens and the company.

Also, the company has made a payment of $350,000 for damaged crops to farmers in both Sayewheh Town and David Dean's town. Since 2015, the company has also renovated two public schools in David Deans Town and Sayewheh Town.

During the same period, the company made payments of $113,150 for 11 Teachers in David Dean's Town and Sayewheh Town, and has rehabilitated and opened of 93.2km roads in the district.

