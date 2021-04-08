Liberia: Judiciary Inquiry Commission Recommends One-Year Suspension for Chief Commercial Court Judge Eva Mappy-Morgan Over Us$3m Financial Mal-Practice

8 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Kennedy L. Yangian

Monrovia — Commercial Court Judge at the Temple of Justice Eva Mappy-Morgan was on Wednesday found guilty of financial malpractice and ordered suspended for one year without pay and benefits by the Judiciary Inquiry Commission (JIC).

The JIC's recommendation against the head judge of the Commercial Court comes after eight months of investigation into a complaint filed against her by businessman and manager of Liberian owned Ducor Petroleum Company alleging that over US$3 million was withdrawn from his company's account and given to the Monrovia Oil Trading Company (MOTC) on order of Judge Morgan while the case was pending before the court.

The Judiciary Inquiry Commission's recommendation/decision is subject to approval of the Supreme Court.

If this recommendation is endorsed by the Supreme Court, it means that Judge Morgan would be replaced by an ad-hoc judge while.

The Act that created the Commercial Court in 2013 requires three judges to adjudicate cases and render a decision.

Judge Morgan who is the current president of the National Trial Judges of Liberia and a Professor at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia is the second appointed judge of the Commercial Court to be penalized in less than two years for ethical violation through the recommendation of the Judiciary Inquiry Commission (JIC).

The first judge to be axed from the court for corruption was Richard Klah. Klah was ordered by the Supreme Court to face impeachment at the National Legislature after the JIC had investigated and found him guilty of receiving bribes from parties that have appeared before him in 2019.

For fear of the consequences of impeachment, Klah resigned his post and traveled to the United States.

The JIC stated that in June 2013, the Monrovia Oil Trading Company (MOTC) filed a petition to the Commercial Court for accounting against Amos Brosius claiming that MOTC was a majority shareholder in the Ducor Petroleum Company, a company managed by Amos Brosuis.

In reaction to the claim, the JIC added that the complaint Brosius filed a return to the petition for accounting and filed a motion to vacate the injunction but the Judge Morgan decided to single handedly preside over the case by entertaining several pre-trial conferences without the input of the two other judges which resulted into an agreement of the parties to freeze the accounts of Ducor Petroleum at the LBDI and that of the Ecobank.

