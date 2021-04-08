South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Welcomes Appointment of New Head of Department

press release

The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has welcomed the appointment of the new Head of Department. On Wednesday, 07 April, MEC Sambatha announced to the Departmental management and officials that Mr Obakeng Eden Mongale has been appointed the new Head of Department.

The Department of Health HOD position has been vacant since the departure of the former HOD Dr Thabo Lekalakala. Since 2018, the Department has been under Administration in terms of Section 100 1b and effectively the Administrator Ms Jeanette Hunter has been in charge of the administration matters of the Department while at the same time overseeing the process of filling the HOD position.

"Filling the position of the HOD for Health has been one of the critical milestones that we just achieved with the appointment of Mr Mongale. I believe he has what it takes to lead this huge Department in the area of administration. From now on I will have some time to do proper hand over for the period left until the end of Section 100 1b", said Ms Jeanette Hunter

A lot of ground work to reassert the Department's credibility and ability to deliver quality health services has been achieved under Ms Hunter's leadership. This has laid a solid foundation for the new HOD.

Meanwhile MEC Madoda Sambatha has called on the management and the entire staff complement of the Department to support the new HOD.

"The new HOD has a vast experience at executive level having been an HOD of other Departments before. He also has in-depth knowledge of the Department of Health both in the health branch and the support functions. Nonetheless he will still need the support of all of the management and employees of the Department if he is to make a great success of this challenging position. I wish him all the best", said MEC Madoda Sambatha