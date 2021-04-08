Nigeria: Another Police Station Attack - 2 Officers Injured, No Officer Missing or Kidnapped - Police

Owerri — There was a drama yesterday, as suspected hoodlums again attacked a police station in Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state, and injured two police officers, in a gun battle.

According to the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, who confirmed it to newsmen in Owerri, that occurred at about 23:30 pm on Wednesday.

Just as he said that no officer got missing or kidnapped in the attack, adding that the hoodlums were repelled by the officers on duty after engaging the bandits in a gun battle.

PPRO shortly said: "Mbieri divisional Police headquarters was attacked, at about 23:30 pm, but successfully repelled, two officers Injured and presently receiving treatment. The police station was not also set ablaze. No officer missing or kidnapped please."

But an eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said that there were more than four persons they kidnapped already in their vehicle when they arrived.

He said: "The hoodlums arrived in two vehicles as they tried to enter the station, the policemen on duty started shooting at them. The shooting lasted for more than 40 minutes.

"At the end, as they were about going we saw three persons they dragged into their vehicles around the police premises including the ones already in their vehicles shouting for help."

When Vanguard asked him how many persons he was able to see he said: "I saw four persons and I also heard a female voice shouting for help. We don't know whether they are police officers because they were in mufti. They may be some persons they kidnapped along the road as they were coming to attack the Mbieri police station."

"When the fire was too much they hoodlums jumped into their vehicles with those they kidnapped and drove away," he said.

Reacting to the Imo state government through the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said: "We have urged security operatives in the State to expedite their investigations into the recent attack on Police and Nigerian Correctional Services facilities by hoodlums to ensure the perpetrators are fished out and made to face justice.

"The Government also called on the Security agencies to beam their searchlight on all possible suspects and avoid the temptation of focusing in only one direction to ensure that the brains behind the mayhem are fished out and prosecuted accordingly.

"Therefore, Council directed the security agents to expedite their investigation and make sure that no stone is left unturned and to beam their searchlight in all possible suspected areas and ensure that those who perpetrated this dastardly act are fished out and brought to book as quickly as possible."

In the last 72 hours, many police stations had been attacked in Imo state, they included; the Imo state police headquarters, Ehime Mbano police station and that Mbieri police station. Also, the Owerri Correctional Center was also bombed by the hoodlums.

Vanguard News Nigeria