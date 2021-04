Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sfax reported 6 more COVID-19 fatalities and 177 infections from 579 conducted tests, according to the latest figures provided by the local health directorate.

28 patients are currently in ICUs, 124 in COVID ward and 60 in the region's clinics.

The governorate has recorded 26, 453 infection cases, including 23,272 and 719 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.